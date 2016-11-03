版本:
BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare reports qtrly loss per share $0.23

Nov 3 Genesis Healthcare Inc

* Genesis healthcare reports third quarter 2016 results

* US gaap net loss attributable to genesis healthcare in q3 of 2016 was $20.5 million versus gaap net loss of $29.0 million in q3 of 2015

* Genesis healthcare inc qtrly loss per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $1.419 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.39 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

