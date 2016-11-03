BRIEF-Allscripts Healthcare reports Q3 gaap loss per share of $0.06

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
* Q3 bookings total $291 million, 7 percent growth year-over-year; 18 percent year-to-date
* Allscripts announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.06
* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.16
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $420 million to $435 million
* Q3 revenue $392 million versus i/b/e/s view $414.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.