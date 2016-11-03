版本:
BRIEF-Allscripts Healthcare reports Q3 gaap loss per share of $0.06

Nov 4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

* Q3 bookings total $291 million, 7 percent growth year-over-year; 18 percent year-to-date

* Allscripts announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.16

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $420 million to $435 million

* Q3 revenue $392 million versus i/b/e/s view $414.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

