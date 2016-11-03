版本:
BRIEF-Air Lease Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.86

Nov 3 Air Lease Corp

* Increased quarterly cash dividend by 50%, from $0.05 per share to $0.075 per share

* Air lease corporation announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 revenue $355.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $356.5 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

