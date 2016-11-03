BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.65

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp
* Las vegas sands corp says consolidated adjusted property ebitda of $1.14 billion increased 8.6% in q3 of 2016, compared to year-ago quarter
* On a gaap basis, total net revenues for sands china ltd increased 3.6% to $1.72 billion in q3 of 2016, versus $1.66 billion in q3 of 2015
* Las vegas sands reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.72
* Q3 revenue $2.97 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.81 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
