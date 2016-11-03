BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.65

Nov 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp

* Las vegas sands corp says consolidated adjusted property ebitda of $1.14 billion increased 8.6% in q3 of 2016, compared to year-ago quarter

* On a gaap basis, total net revenues for sands china ltd increased 3.6% to $1.72 billion in q3 of 2016, versus $1.66 billion in q3 of 2015

* Las vegas sands reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 revenue $2.97 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.81 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.65