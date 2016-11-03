BRIEF-Open Text says Q1 gaap earnings per share $7.46

Nov 3 Open Text Corp

* Open text corp - acquisition of dell-emc's ecd business is progressing according to plan and we expect to close transaction within an estimated 75 days

* Opentext reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $7.46

* Q1 revenue $492 million versus i/b/e/s view $495 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S