BRIEF-Mdc Partners Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.64 from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Mdc Partners Inc
* Quarterly dividend suspended to allocate resources to accelerated de-leveraging and strategic growth initiatives
* 2016 guidance revised to reflect lowered full year expectations and cost of restructuring efforts
* Sees fy revenue $1.365 - $1.375 billion
* Sees fy adjusted ebitda $170 - $180 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mdc partners inc. Reports results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016
* Q3 revenue rose 6.3 percent to $349.3 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.64 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
