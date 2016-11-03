版本:
BRIEF-Halogen reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.04

Nov 4 Halogen Software Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $17.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $18.2 million to $18.4 million

* Halogen announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

