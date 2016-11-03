版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics says Q3 earnings per share $3.27

Nov 4 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says for Q3 of 2016, Orexigen reported revenue of $7.0 million, compared to $10.0 million for Q3 of 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $-2.24, revenue view $8.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orexigen therapeutics reports business and financial results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $3.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $-2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐