BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Cedar Realty Trust Inc
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc qtrly same-property net operating income (NOI) increased 1.2%
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - Company expects 2016 operating FFO to be approximately $0.56 per diluted share
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - Company updated its nareit-defined FFO range to $0.50 to $0.51 per diluted share
* Cedar Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.15
* Q3 FFO per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.