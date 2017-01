BRIEF-STAAR Surgical reports Q3 loss per share of $0.04

Nov 4 Staar Surgical Co

* STAAR Surgical co says Q3 worldwide ICL sales and units up 15% from prior year quarter

* STAAR Surgical co says Q3 worldwide iol sales up 6% and units down 3% from prior year quarter

* Staar surgical reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Q3 sales $20.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S