2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Bioamber Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.21

Nov 4 Bioamber Inc

* Bioamber reports third quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $3.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $3.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

