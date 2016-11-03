BRIEF-RE/MAX reports Q3 earnings per share $0.39

Nov 3 RE/MAX Holdings Inc

* Sees q4 revenue in a range of $40.6 million to $41.6 million

* re/max is raising its full-year 2016 outlook

* Sees fy revenue in a range of $172.5 million to $173.5 million, up from $169.8 million to $171.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $41.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $172.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* re/max holdings reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $45.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $44.3 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share $0.39

