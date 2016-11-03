BRIEF-RE/MAX reports Q3 earnings per share $0.39

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 RE/MAX Holdings Inc
* Sees q4 revenue in a range of $40.6 million to $41.6 million
* re/max is raising its full-year 2016 outlook
* Sees fy revenue in a range of $172.5 million to $173.5 million, up from $169.8 million to $171.6 million
* Q4 revenue view $41.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $172.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* re/max holdings reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $45.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $44.3 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
