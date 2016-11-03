版本:
BRIEF-PDL BioPharma qtrly earnings per share $0.08

Nov 3 PDL BioPharma Inc -

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* PDL BioPharma announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $53.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

