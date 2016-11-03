版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Entellus Medical Q3 loss per share $0.50

Nov 3 Entellus Medical Inc -

* FY2016 revenue view $75.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.50

* Q3 revenue $17.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 20 to 23 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $74 million to $75.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐