BRIEF-Impinj Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Impinj Inc -
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of $0.04 and $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $29.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Impinj announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $31 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.4 million
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 including items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $31.5 million to $33 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.