BRIEF-Impinj Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

Nov 3 Impinj Inc -

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of $0.04 and $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $29.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Impinj announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $31 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.4 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 including items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $31.5 million to $33 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

