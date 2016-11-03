版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.97

Nov 3 Applied Optoelectronics Inc -

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46 to $0.51

* Sees Q4 non-gaap gross margin in range of 34% to 35.5%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $67.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $67.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied optoelectronics reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.97

* Q3 revenue $70.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $64 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $75 million to $79 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐