BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.46

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Net 1 ueps Technologies Inc -
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Qtrly fundamental EPS $0.48
* Anticipate fundamental earnings per share for fiscal 2017 to be at least $1.65
* Net 1 UEPS technologies, inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $155.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share at least $1.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.