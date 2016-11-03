版本:
BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.46

Nov 3 Net 1 ueps Technologies Inc -

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Qtrly fundamental EPS $0.48

* Anticipate fundamental earnings per share for fiscal 2017 to be at least $1.65

* Net 1 UEPS technologies, inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $155.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share at least $1.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

