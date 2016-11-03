版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-ipass reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 3 ipass Inc -

* ipass Inc says for year ending December 31, 2016, iPass reaffirms revenue guidance

* ipass reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 6 percent to $15.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

