版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Cogint announces Q3 financial and operating results

Nov 3 Cogint Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.19; sees FY 2016 revenue $183 million to $187 million

* FY2016 revenue view $185.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cogint announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 revenue $52.2 million versus $1.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐