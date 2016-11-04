版本:
BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts reports Q3 revenue of $241.6 million

Nov 3 Eldorado Resorts Inc :

* Eldorado Resorts reports third quarter net revenue of $241.6 million, operating income of $28.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $49.7 million

* Q3 revenue $241.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $247.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

