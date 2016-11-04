版本:
BRIEF-Geron Corp reports loss per share of $0.02

Nov 3 Geron Corp :

* Geron Corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results and recent events

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $5.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $156,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

