BRIEF-Inogen announces third quarter 2016 financial results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Inogen Inc
* Inogen announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $54.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $47.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $230 million to $236 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $194 million to $198 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 22 to 24.5 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17.3 to 20.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
