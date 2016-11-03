版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Inogen announces third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 3 Inogen Inc

* Inogen announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $54.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $47.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $230 million to $236 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $194 million to $198 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 22 to 24.5 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17.3 to 20.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐