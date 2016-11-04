版本:
BRIEF-Communications Systems reports Q3 loss per share of $0.14

Nov 3 Communications Systems Inc :

* Communications Systems Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Q3 sales $25.6 million versus $32.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

