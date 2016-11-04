版本:
BRIEF-Support.Com reports loss per share of $0.04 from continuing operations

Nov 3 Support.Com Inc :

* Support.Com reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $15.5 million versus $17.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

