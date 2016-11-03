版本:
BRIEF-Hercules announces earnings per share $0.32

Nov 3 Hercules Capital Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.32

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Hercules announces strong third quarter financial results with $0.32 nii per share and a $0.31 quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

