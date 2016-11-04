版本:
BRIEF-MRV reports loss per share $0.45 from continuing operations

Nov 3 MRV Communications Inc :

* MRV reports third-quarter results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $18.9 million versus $22.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

