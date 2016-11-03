版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 07:25 BJT

BRIEF-Tremor video Q3 revenue fell 1 percent to $41.3 million

Nov 3 Tremor Video Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $155.0 - $160.0 million

* FY2016 revenue view $157.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $37.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tremor Video reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue fell 1 percent to $41.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐