BRIEF-Senseonics Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.12

Nov 3 Senseonics Holdings Inc :

* Senseonics Holdings Inc Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

