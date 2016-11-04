版本:
BRIEF-Varonis announces loss per share of $0.17

Nov 3 Varonis Systems Inc :

* Varonis announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20 to $0.21

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.21 to $0.22

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue $40.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $38.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $162.5 million to $164 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $52.5 million to $54 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 28 to 29 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up 20 to 23 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

