2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Benefitfocus reports a loss per share of $0.29

Nov 3 Benefitfocus Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $65.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-0.95, revenue view $235.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Benefitfocus announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.14

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Q3 revenue $58 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.7 million

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.11 to $0.14

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.76 to $0.79

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $62.3 million to $63.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $233 million to $234 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

