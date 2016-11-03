版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Tesaro announces third-quarter 2016 operating results

Nov 3 Tesaro Inc

* Tesaro Inc says pre-launch planning ongoing to support four potential product launches in 2017 across U.S. and Europe

* Tesaro announces third-quarter 2016 operating results

* Q3 loss per share $1.98

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐