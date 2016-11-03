版本:
BRIEF-CBS Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 3 CBS Corp

* CBS Corp - Q3 entertainment revenue $1,949 million versus $1,932 million

* CBS Corp - Q3 advertising revenue $1,469 million versus $1,481 million

* CBS Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.05

* Q3 earnings per share $1.15 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $3.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.34 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

