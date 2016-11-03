BRIEF-Medifast announces third quarter 2016 financial results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Medifast Inc
* Qtrly revenue $68.6 million versus $65.9 million
* Medifast, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $63 million to $66 million
* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.86 to $1.89 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.48 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $275 million to $278 million
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.