BRIEF-Eplus reports second quarter and first half financial results

Nov 3 Eplus Inc

* Eplus reports second quarter and first half financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $2.47

* Q2 earnings per share $2.42

* Q2 sales $371.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $338.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

