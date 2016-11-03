BRIEF-Carbonite announces third quarter 2016 financial results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Carbonite Inc
* Carbonite Inc says bookings for Q3 were $49.2 million, an increase of 44 pct from $34.2 million in Q3 of 2015
* Carbonite Inc says gross margin for q3 was 70.2 pct, compared to 71.7 pct in q3 of 2015
* Carbonite Inc says non-gaap gross margin was 72.2 pct in Q3, compared to 73.2 pct in q3 of 2015
* Carbonite Inc sees Q4 gaap revenue $46.6 million - $51.6 million
* Carbonite Inc sees Q4 non-gaap net income per share $0.07 - $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $49.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Carbonite announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
