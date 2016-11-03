版本:
BRIEF-Mad Catz reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

Nov 3 Mad Catz Interactive Inc

* Mad Catz Interactive Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 sales fell 62 percent to $14.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

