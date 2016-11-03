BRIEF-Bojangles reports financial results for Q3 2016

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Bojangles Inc
* Bojangles Inc qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 0.8 pct
* Bojangles Inc sees fiscal year 2016 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of flat to low-single digits
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $531.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bojangles, Inc. reports financial results for its third fiscal quarter 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $133.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $132.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 to $0.95
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $530.5 million to $533.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.