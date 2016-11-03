版本:
BRIEF-Bojangles reports financial results for Q3 2016

Nov 3 Bojangles Inc

* Bojangles Inc qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 0.8 pct

* Bojangles Inc sees fiscal year 2016 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of flat to low-single digits

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $531.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bojangles, Inc. reports financial results for its third fiscal quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue $133.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $132.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 to $0.95

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $530.5 million to $533.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

