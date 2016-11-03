版本:
BRIEF-Sensus Healthcare reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 3 Sensus Healthcare Inc

* Sensus Healthcare Inc says Q3 gross margin for q3 2016 was 67.6 pct, compared to 67.2 pct for Q3 2015

* Sensus Healthcare reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue rose 58 percent to $3.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

