版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Veracyte announces third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 3 Veracyte Inc

* Veracyte announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue $18.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $62 million to $65 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐