BRIEF-Overstock.com reports Q3 2016 results

Nov 3 Overstock.com Inc

* Overstock.com reports Q3 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to $441.6 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

