BRIEF-Iridex reports 2016 third quarter, nine-month results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Iridex Corp
* Iridex Corp- continues to expect revenue growth for full year 2016 to be in low double-digits
* Iridex Corp- for Q4 of 2016, company anticipates revenues of $12.4 million to $12.9 million
* Iridex reports 2016 third quarter, nine-month results
* Q3 loss per share $0.07
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $12.4 million to $12.9 million
* Q3 revenue $9.8 million versus $9.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.