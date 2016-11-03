版本:
BRIEF-Iridex reports 2016 third quarter, nine-month results

Nov 3 Iridex Corp

* Iridex Corp- continues to expect revenue growth for full year 2016 to be in low double-digits

* Iridex Corp- for Q4 of 2016, company anticipates revenues of $12.4 million to $12.9 million

* Iridex reports 2016 third quarter, nine-month results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $12.4 million to $12.9 million

* Q3 revenue $9.8 million versus $9.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

