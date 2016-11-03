版本:
BRIEF-Trecora resources reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 3 Trecora Resources

* Trecora Resources reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $57.1 million versus $66.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

