版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Covisint Corporation announces Q2 fiscal 2017 financial results

Nov 3 Covisint Corp

* Qtrly gaap net loss $0.12 per diluted share

* Qtrly non-gaap net loss $0.10 per diluted share

* Covisint Corporation announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 7 percent to $17.2 million

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.10

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐