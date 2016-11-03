BRIEF-Autobytel Q3 earnings per share view $0.48

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Autobytel Inc
* Autobytel Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.21
* Autobytel Inc qtrly total revenues increased 9 pct to a q3 $43.9 million
* Autobytel Inc - now expects 2016 revenue to range between $153 million and $155 million
* Autobytel Inc - expects its 2016 non-gaap income to range between $16.5 million and $16.9 million
* Autobytel reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $153 million to $155 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 revenue $43.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
