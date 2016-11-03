版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-RPX announces Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 4 RPX Corp :

* RPX Corp sees Q4 total revenue $82 mln - $86 mln

* RPX Corp sees Q4 operating income (non-GAAP) in range $82 mln - $86 mln

* RPX Corp sees Q4 net income (non-GAAP) $7 mln - $10 mln

* RPX announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $88.5 mln versus I/B/E/S view $87.2 mln

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

