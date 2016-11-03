BRIEF-LSB Industries exploring strategic alternatives

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 4 LSB Industries Inc :
* Board of directors has initiated a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives for company
* LSB Industries - alternatives may include sale of co, a merger with another party, another strategic transaction involving some or all of assets of co
* LSB has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as its financial advisor to assist with strategic review process
* LSB Industries, Inc. exploring strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.