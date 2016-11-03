版本:
BRIEF-TrueCar appoints Erin Lantz and Wes Nichols to its board of directors

Nov 4 TrueCar Inc :

* Lantz and Nichols join TrueCar's board of directors following departure of Todd Bradley and Tom Gibson

* TrueCar appoints Erin Lantz and Wes Nichols to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

