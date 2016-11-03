版本:
BRIEF-Glu announces CEO transition

Nov 4 Glu Mobile Inc :

* Glu Mobile Inc - Nick Earl, President of Global Studios, named CEO

* Glu Mobile Inc - current chairman and CEO Niccolo De Masi transitions to executive chairman role

* Glu announces CEO transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

