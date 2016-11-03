版本:
BRIEF-Internap reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 4 Internap Corp :

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $297 mln - $300 mln

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $47 mln - $50 mln

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA $81 mln - $83 mln

* Internap reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.15

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $1.75

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $74 mln versus I/B/E/S view $74.3 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

