版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Exelixis announces Q3 and YTD 2016 financial results

Nov 4 Exelixis Inc :

* Exelixis announces third quarter and year to date 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $62.2 mln versus $9.9 mln

* Q3 revenue view $45.5 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐